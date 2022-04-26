Grand Island man charged with kidnapping and assault

A Grand Island man who was the victim of a burglary April 17 was arrested Friday and charged with kidnapping and assaulting a 16-year-old whom he believes was involved in the burglary.

On April 17, 26-year-old Christopher Holt reported a burglary to his residence at 2205 Grand Island Ave., in which cash and shoes were reported missing.

“Following that report, Holt identified potential suspects and began to attempt to track down those persons, even though an active police investigation was already taking place,” according to a Grand Island Police Department news release issued Monday.

Last Wednesday, Holt allegedly contacted a 16-year-old Grand Island male, who was “associated with the potential suspects in the initial burglary complaint,” at Cedar Hills Park in Grand Island, news release also reported.

Holt then allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old, and forced him into a vehicle at gun point, taking him back to 2205 Grand Island Ave. against his will. According to the affidavit, the 16-year-old was with two friends at the park, which is at 2909 S. North Road. The affidavit says the three youths skipped school and drove around Grand Island. They got together at the park, where marijuana was smoked, the affidavit says.

The 16-year-old was able to escape and ran to a neighboring residence asking for help, and claiming someone was trying to kill him. The juvenile had visible injuries.

Following this incident, on Thursday, Holt was contacted at 2004 N. Wheeler about suspicious activity, and was found to have a concealed handgun in his possession, for which he was arrested.

“Information from that contact led to enough evidence to arrest Holt” for the kidnapping and threats on Friday, “even though he was already in custody on the handgun charges,” according to the news release.

“Portions of this investigation are still ongoing as it relates to several other criminal matters,” says GIPD.

On Friday in Hall County Court, Holt was charged with possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, first-offense carrying a concealed weapon, kidnapping, two counts of use of a firearm of commit a felony and three counts of third-degree assault.

Bond was set at $100,000. Holt was released when bond was filed on Monday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. May 10.

