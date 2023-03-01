Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit arrested a 21-year-old Grand Island man after a child exploitation investigation.
On Nov. 7, 2022, the State Patrol, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, performed a search warrant at the residence of 1612 S. Lincoln Ave. in Grand Island. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.
Following an investigation, State Patrol investigators arrested Andrew Alcala for possession child pornography on Monday.
In Hall County Court Tuesday, Alcala was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $10,000. Alcala was released from jail after posting 10% of that amount.
Wetzel scheduled a preliminary hearing for 11 a.m. March 22.