Grand Island man convicted in March death of Chadron man

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man faces up to one year in jail after being convicted of the unintentional death of a Chadron man following a two-vehicle crash east of Ravenna in March.

Sergio Tinajero, 26, of Grand Island pleaded no contest earlier this week in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the 4:45 a.m. crash on U.S. Highway 2. The crash happened five miles east of Ravenna near the intersection of Highway 2 and Pawnee Road, and resulted in the death of Curtis Deines, 52, of Chadron who the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said died at the scene.

In exchange for Tinajero’s plea a charge of driving an unregistered vehicle, a misdemeanor, was dismissed by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge John Rademacher accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on Tinajero. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Rademacher to issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in December.