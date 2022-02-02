Grand Island man dies from injuries in Sunday two-vehicle crash near Phillips

An 18-year-old from Grand Island died Tuesday from injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Interstate 80 near Phillips.

Angel Pojoy Domingo, who was transported to CHI Health St. Francis following the crash, died Tuesday evening. The driver of a Toyota Corrola, he was ejected during the crash and transported with life-threatening injuries and passed away Tuesday evening.

The other driver, Jose Ulloa of Ponca City, Okla., is in stable condition at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center — Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Ulloa, 40, was driving a Lincoln Navigator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday, an Aurora police officer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 318. The officer observed the Corolla driving recklessly and unable to maintain its lane. After conferring with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the officer attempted a traffic stop.

The Corolla driver then turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The officer continued eastbound until finding a safe location to cross over to the westbound lanes of I-80.