Grand Island man dies from injuries in Sunday two-vehicle crash near Phillips
An 18-year-old from Grand Island died Tuesday from injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Interstate 80 near Phillips.

Angel Pojoy Domingo, who was transported to CHI Health St. Francis following the crash, died Tuesday evening. The driver of a Toyota Corrola, he was ejected during the crash and transported with life-threatening injuries and passed away Tuesday evening.

The other driver, Jose Ulloa of Ponca City, Okla., is in stable condition at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center — Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Ulloa, 40, was driving a Lincoln Navigator.

The crash remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday, an Aurora police officer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 318. The officer observed the Corolla driving recklessly and unable to maintain its lane. After conferring with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the officer attempted a traffic stop.

The Corolla driver then turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The officer continued eastbound until finding a safe location to cross over to the westbound lanes of I-80.

Shortly after, the officer came upon a crash in the eastbound lanes. The Corolla hit the Navigator head-on in the eastbound passing lane of I-80 one mile west of Phillips.

The four passengers in the Navigator were treated for minor injuries.

