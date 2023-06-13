ALDA — A 51-year-old Grand Island man lost his life in an accident Monday afternoon on the east side of Alda.

Jarrod Liske died at the scene of the crash, 60th Road and Highway 30, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Department.

Liske was driving a motorcycle that collided with a 2012 Toyota 4Runner driven by Alex Campbell, a 29-year-old Omaha man. Hall County deputies were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m.

Campbell was heading east on Highway 30 and attempted to turn north onto 60th. He turned in front of Liske, who was heading west on Highway 30 on a 2002 Harley Davidson, according to the sheriff's office.

Liske was declared dead at the scene.

An accident reconstruction team was called to assist in the investigation, which remains open. An autopsy was requested by the Hall County Attorney's Office.