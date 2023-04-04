A 33-year-old Grand Island man died in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday in Merrick County.

Shaun L. Wilcox failed to navigate a curve near Sixth and Ormsby roads in rural Archer. Emergency crews were sent to the area shortly before 4 a.m. after the report of a power outage.

The Merrick County Sheriff's Office says Wilcox, driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra, was heading west on Ormsby Road when he approached a curve in the roadway. The vehicle failed to navigate the curve and left the roadway, striking a power pole. Wilcox, the car's lone occupant, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be a factor in the accident.

The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Chapman Fire and Rescue, Central City Ambulance, the Central City Volunteer Fire Department and Southern Public Power District.

"On behalf of the Merrick County Sheriff's Office and all emergency crews we extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Mr. Wilcox," says a news release.