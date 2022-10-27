 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island man dies in two-vehicle crash Wednesday

A 27-year-old Grand Island man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road.

Noah J. Lau was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred at 6:54 p.m.

According to a news release from the Grand Island Police Department, Lau was driving a white Ford Taurus eastbound on Highway 30. Terry Campbell, a 72-year-old Chapman man, was at the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling west on Highway 30 and was turning left to go south on Stuhr Road.

The Dodge pickup turned in front of the Ford Taurus, the news release said. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.

Campbell was ejected from his vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the CHI Health St. Francis Emergency Department and was then life-flighted to an Omaha trauma center.

The intersection was closed for approximately three hours as the crash was being investigated. Accident reconstructionists are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-5400 or Crime-Stoppers at 308-381-8822.

GIPD was assisted at the scene by the Grand Island Fire Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and the Hall County Attorney’s Office.

