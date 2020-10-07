 Skip to main content
Grand Island man faces new charges for hit-and-run accident that left teen seriously injured
Grand Island man faces new charges for hit-and-run accident that left teen seriously injured

Ruiz

A Grand Island man accused of leaving the scene of a three-car accident that left a 13-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries now faces additional charges.

According to court records, on Tuesday, the Hall County Attorney’s office charged Luis Ruiz, 21, with two counts of second-degree assaults — a class 2A felony — and one count of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Ruiz was previously charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident without rendering aid — a class 2A felony — and willful reckless driving — a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to the two earlier charges in a written plea on Oct. 1

According to court records, the 13-year-old girl sustained paralysis, a broken spine and “several other serious injuries” as a result of the hit and run accident. Ruiz is scheduled to appear in Hall County District Court for a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15.

