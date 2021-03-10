Grand Island man falls prey to phone scam; caller claims to be with FBI

A Grand Island man who thought he’d been contacted by the FBI is out $1,500 after he relayed gift card information to the telephone scammer.

The 23-year-old man received a phone call from someone who said he was with the FBI. The scammer told him to buy several gift cards. He purchased three Target gift cards from Hy-Vee worth a total of $1,500 and conveyed the gift card information before realizing the phone call was a scam.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said if a caller is “asking for payment in gift cards, it’s fraudulent. There’s just no legitimate business that is doing business that way.”

Criminals do not ask victims to send them actual gift cards “because if the gift cards haven’t been used, you can get your money back. They’re asking you to scratch off the back of the gift cards and give them the numbers, which gives them immediate access. They’ll spend it immediately, and there’s just no way of recouping your losses at that point,” Duering said.

He said has heard of other criminals who claim to represent the FBI. This time of year, many scammers say they’re with the IRS. Sometimes, criminals tell potential victims their Social Security number is going to be suspended unless payment is received.

“They just come up with something new every day,” Duering said.