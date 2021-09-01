Grand Island man fatally injured in motorcycle street race

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night in south Grand Island after crashing into the side of an SUV during a street race.

Mark Miller Jr. of Grand Island was ejected from his motorcycle and taken to CHI Health St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Investigators determined that Miller, who was wearing a helmet, and another man were racing their motorcycles south on Locust Street near Woodland Drive at about 7:30 p.m. Miller’s motorcycle hit the passenger side of a 2017 GMC Yukon that was turning left onto Woodland Drive, Duering said.

The other motorcyclist stopped and talked to a witness before leaving the scene, Duering said. The witness told police that the motorcyclist said he and Miller were racing at the time of the crash.

“We believe speed was the cause of the accident,” Duering said, noting that the driver of the SUV was not ticketed.

The SUV driver, a 58-year-old woman from Platte Center, was not injured.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Grand Island Police still were looking for the second motorcyclist.

His identity is not known, said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.

Police don’t want to interview him under any assumption that he’s at fault, but just to gain information, Elliott said.