 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island man fatally injured in motorcycle street race
0 comments
top story

Grand Island man fatally injured in motorcycle street race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycle fatality

Mark Miller Jr., 29, of Grand Island died Monday after his motorcycle crashed into a GMC Yukon on South Locust Street near Woodland Drive.

 Courtesy/Grand Island Police Department

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night in south Grand Island after crashing into the side of an SUV during a street race.

Mark Miller Jr. of Grand Island was ejected from his motorcycle and taken to CHI Health St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Investigators determined that Miller, who was wearing a helmet, and another man were racing their motorcycles south on Locust Street near Woodland Drive at about 7:30 p.m. Miller’s motorcycle hit the passenger side of a 2017 GMC Yukon that was turning left onto Woodland Drive, Duering said.

The other motorcyclist stopped and talked to a witness before leaving the scene, Duering said. The witness told police that the motorcyclist said he and Miller were racing at the time of the crash.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We believe speed was the cause of the accident,” Duering said, noting that the driver of the SUV was not ticketed.

The SUV driver, a 58-year-old woman from Platte Center, was not injured.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Grand Island Police still were looking for the second motorcyclist.

His identity is not known, said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.

Police don’t want to interview him under any assumption that he’s at fault, but just to gain information, Elliott said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts