Grand Island man gets 15-20 years in prison for child enticement

Perry Hines, who believed he was sending a sexually explicit photograph to a 14-year-old girl in 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to 15-20 years in prison for use of an electronic communication device to commit sexual assault.

Hall County District Court Judge Patrick Lee also sentenced the Grand Island man to 23-24 months for enticement by an electronic communication device.

Hines, 63, was found guilty of the two crimes by a district court jury on March 8.

The sentences will run consecutively.

Lee gave Hines 34 days credit for time already served on the longer sentence and 373 days credit for time served on the shorter sentence.

Through his attorney, Hines plans to appeal the sentence to the Nebraska Court of Appeals. Hines is represented by Hall County Public Defender Gerry Piccolo.

Hines was arrested March 9, 2021, after he sent a sexually explicit photograph to an undercover Grand Island police officer, whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Hines was arrested at Grace Abbott Park, where he showed up expecting to meet the girl.