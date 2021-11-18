Grand Island man gets jail tie for threatening bus depot clerk

Marcus Alexander, who threatened a clerk at the Trailways Bus Depot in March was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey sentenced Alexander to 60 days for assault by threatening another in a menacing manner and 60 days for first-offense resisting arrest. The 33-year-old homeless man was given credit for 48 days already served.

Alexander, who pleaded no contest to each charge, was sentenced in May. Both offenses are Class I misdemeanors.

Alexander was arrested March 28, when the bus depot clerk said Alexander’s threats made her fear for her safety.

Due to his actions and statements during this and previous dealings with Grand Island Police, Alexander was detained. During the process of detaining him, police said, he pulled away from the police officers and threatened to kill one of the officer.

Alexander initially was charged with making felony terroristic threats. That charge was reduced to assault by threatening another in a menacing manner.

Two charges against Alexander, both infractions, were dismissed. They were possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, first offense.