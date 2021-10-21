Grand Island man gets probation for drug offense

Mach Pathot of Grand Island was placed on four years’ probation for felony distribution of a controlled substance.

Pathot, now 19, was arrested on Jan. 30.

In September, he was placed on probation by Hall County District Court Judge Ryan Carson.

Two charges against Pathot were dismissed — possession of money in violation of drug statutes and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Jan. 30, a police officer approached a car in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store, 806 N. Eddy St. Pathot was a passenger in the backseat. Inside the vehicle was a fanny pack containing a loaded 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun, $94 in cash and five individually packaged bags of marijuana.

The officer approaching could see Pathot reaching down into the area where the fanny pack was, according to court records. Nearby was a plastic package that contained three individual bags of marijuana.

“Also where Mach was sitting was a small notebook that had a ledger of past sales,” records saythe affidavit said.