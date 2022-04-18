Grand Island man gets year in jail for fleeing from officers in 2020

Joseph L. Garcia has been sentenced to a year in jail for fleeing from Grand Island police officers in July of 2020.

Hall County District Court Judge Ryan Carson sentenced Garcia on Feb. 17 to one year for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

The 29-year-old Grand Island man was also given 30 days each for willful reckless driving, first offense, and obstructing a peace officer. He was given credit for 84 days already served. At the same time, his driver’s license was revoked for two years.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

On July 22, 2020, Garcia sped away from a traffic stop and almost struck two vehicles in an intersection.

Police attempted a traffic stop near Fourth and Walnut streets because officers were aware of a warrant for Garcia’s arrest. Garcia pulled over to the side of the road near Fourth and Cleburn in his 2008 Cadillac CTS sedan.

An officer approached Garcia as he was still in the driver’s seat. He was told that he had a warrant and to keep his hands up, which he refused to do.

Garcia then put the vehicle into drive and sped off. As he approached a red light at Eddy and Fourth streets, he failed to stop and went through the intersection in the oncoming lanes, nearly striking two vehicles. The cars did not collide.

Garcia then continued west on Fourth Street an a high rate of speed. He was later arrested by Grand Island police.

Garcia initially was contacted because of a full extradition warrant from the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln for a parole violation.