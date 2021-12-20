Grand Island man graduates from UNK, first in his family to earn from four-year degree

“It never really felt real, that I was graduating, until I actually got here,” she said. “This actually makes it feel real.”

Although she chose the online option, Bullock was still able to develop close connections with her classmates and professors, and she was excited to meet them face to face for the first time.

“I thought it was really important to actually come and walk and meet all of my other virtual classmates,” she said.

Bullock, who transferred to UNK from Northeast Community College, called her graduation a “huge accomplishment.” Like Ceballos, she’s the first member of her family to earn a four-year degree.

Several family members made the trip to Kearney to join the celebration, including her mother Natalie Evans, who’s been looking forward to this day for more than 20 years.

“I’ve prayed for it ever since she was born,” Evans said with a laugh. “I’m very, very proud and very excited.”

Bullock is equally excited to take the next step in her career. She completed her practicum at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and accepted a full-time position there about two months ago.