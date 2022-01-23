Grand Island man has been cuckoo for clocks for 35 years

You’d be surprised, Evans says. After all these years, some people still don’t know he’s there.

Evans keeps good records of his work. If you’re a return customer, he can tell you when you brought in the clock the last time, and what he did to it.

During his career, he’s fixed 26,000 clocks.

He spends his days at a workbench in his repair department, monkeying with pliers, screwdrivers and tweezers. Sometimes he wears a visor equipped with magnifiers as he tinkers with gears, pivots and springs.

To keep operating well, a clock needs to be cleaned every five, six or seven years, he says.

Right now, the best clocks are made by German companies. A century ago, he said, the best timekeepers probably came out of England.

Evans, who grew up in Sutherland, has lived in Grand Island since 1979. Before turning to clocks, he worked in packing houses for nine years – seven of them in Grand Island and two in Crete.

At the age of 5 or 6, Evans tore apart a broken alarm clock and figured out how it worked.