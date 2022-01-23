Grand Island man has been cuckoo for clocks for 35 years

If you want to know what time it is, just step inside Time After Time.
You’ll have no trouble finding out.
Ray Evans has dozens of clocks waiting to be picked up inside his downtown Grand Island shop, and most of them are set to the right time.
When setting time on those clocks, he’s pretty precise about it. When Evans hears all the chimes, dongs and cuckoo noises at the top of each hour, “it’s music to my ears,” he says.
He regards the grandfather clocks in his front room waiting to be fixed as patients awaiting heart transplants. For a clock, a heart is a new movement.
The clocks that most people call grandfathers are actually floor clocks or hall clocks, he says. The popular nickname dates to an 1876 song “Grandfather’s Clock.”
Many of his customers have inherited clocks from their parents or grandparents, and want to keep them operating or running again.
Other customers bring him timepieces they received as service anniversaries or gifts when they retired.
Evans shows up at his job like clockwork. He works from 9:30 to 5 p.m. five days a week.
The clockmaker, who turns 71 on March 29, likes the satisfaction of fixing things.
He’s glad he’s not out pouring concrete when it’s 100 degrees or below zero.
The best part of his job is “making people happy,” he says. The worst part is telling people he can’t fix their clocks. But those cases, he estimates, are only one out of 500.
What kind of timekeeper does he like to repair the most?
“I love a good Seth Thomas mantle clock,” he says. They are made well, he said.
He also likes working with Ansonia products.
Evans has a fondness for kitchen wall clocks. In many homes, parents and children kept a watchful eye on those clocks for decades.
Some customers have told him a kitchen wall clock got them in trouble, because they confirmed to parents when their kids got home late.
A sign posted on Time After Time’s wall says, “Only two people would open the back of a clock to fix it: A damn fool and a clockmaker.”
That brings us to the subject of cuckoo clocks.
“A lot of clock repair shops won’t fix cuckoo clocks. I haven’t learned my lesson,” Evans says.
Why does he do it?
“It pays the bills.”
Over the years, Evans has repaired 6,000 to 8,000 cuckoo clocks, and he’s probably going to fix 6,000 to 8,000 more.
He doesn’t fix watches.
The difference between watch and clock repair is like the difference between knee surgery and brain surgery, he says.
But if you bring a watch into his shop, he’ll recommend someone who can fix it.
For Evans, the toughest repair job is an anniversary clock. Those timepieces take their name from the fact they need to be wound only once a year. They’re topped with a glass dome and have a pendulum that turns in a circle.
With a Seth Thomas clock, you can eventually figure out what’s wrong. With an anniversary clock, “you may never figure out why it’s not running,” he said.
A Latin expression, which means “Time flies,” can be found on the faces of some clocks. Some customers tell Evans they have a Tempus Fugit clock that needs to be fixed, mistaking the phrase for the brand name.
Evans has been doing professional clock repair for 35 years.
His first shop, in the front of the Grand Theatre, opened in April 1987. He moved to his current location at the corner of Third and Walnut streets in December 1990.
You’d be surprised, Evans says. After all these years, some people still don’t know he’s there.
Evans keeps good records of his work. If you’re a return customer, he can tell you when you brought in the clock the last time, and what he did to it.
During his career, he’s fixed 26,000 clocks.
He spends his days at a workbench in his repair department, monkeying with pliers, screwdrivers and tweezers. Sometimes he wears a visor equipped with magnifiers as he tinkers with gears, pivots and springs.
To keep operating well, a clock needs to be cleaned every five, six or seven years, he says.
Right now, the best clocks are made by German companies. A century ago, he said, the best timekeepers probably came out of England.
Evans, who grew up in Sutherland, has lived in Grand Island since 1979. Before turning to clocks, he worked in packing houses for nine years – seven of them in Grand Island and two in Crete.
At the age of 5 or 6, Evans tore apart a broken alarm clock and figured out how it worked.
When he was about 16, he brought home two bushel baskets full of alarm clocks from an auction. His brother put the clocks in a closet “because he couldn’t stand all that ticking,” Evans said.
In college, he remembers taking an old watch apart.
But his start as a clockmaker really began with Clarence Fiedler, who repaired clocks in his Grand Island home.
Evans, who had taken a few clocks to Fiedler earlier, brought him a cuckoo clock he inherited from his grandfather in 1980. “And that’s really when we pretty much hit it off,” Evans said.
After a while, Fiedler could see that Evans had a genuine interest in timekeepers.
Fiedler looked at him and said, “You know, we ought to make a clockmaker out of you.”
Evans told him he’d like to, but he didn’t have time. He had a wife and three kids at home. Besides working at the packing house, he mowed lawns after work.
When Evans quit his meatpacking job, he called up Fiedler and said he now had the time.
“I’ll see you Monday,” Fiedler said.
Evans enjoyed working with Fiedler for four or five months in Fiedler’s clock repair room.
Eventually, Fiedler told him, “You know, there’s nothing else I can show you. You’re going to have to learn the rest on your own. Let’s take a drive downtown and see if there’s an empty storefront.”
They drove around downtown until they found a “For rent” sign in the Grand Theatre window.
Evans took out a $5,000 loan to buy equipment and tools. He opened up his shop and said, “I’m ready to fix clocks.”
Fiedler passed away in 2000 at the age of 80.
In addition to his timekeeping work, Evans went on to become very involved in the operation of the Grand Theatre, serving on its board for 15 years.
The clock will keep ticking on Evans’ repair work for quite a while yet.
On the phone this week, he told a caller he hopes to work for 10 more years.
Evans’ father worked as a saddlemaker in Sutherland.
When Evans told his dad he was going to open a clock repair shop, his father said, ‘What are you going to do when all the clocks are fixed?”
It hasn’t happened yet.