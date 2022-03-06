Grand Island man honored for Rotary help

Glenn Knuth, president of Grand Island’s Sunrise Rotary Club, was recently honored for his contributions to the Rotary Foundation.

Knuth has achieved the level of Major Donor Level I, which means he has donated $10,000 to the Rotary Foundation. He received a crystal engraved with his name and a diamond lapel pin.

The honor was presented to Knuth by Bob Mayber, who is Rotary district governor.

Knuth likes the way Rotary International supports projects all around the world, including some less-developed nations.

“We’re helping people that we’ll never, ever meet,” he said.

The district is currently doing a project in Kenya, Knuth said. The Sunrise Club had a project a few years ago in Mexico.

Knuth, 67, has been a member of Rotary since 1993. His contributions to Rotary began with a roundtable arrangement. The five members of that group each donated $25 a month.

When the kitty totaled $1,000, the roundtable members drew a name. The winner became a Paul Harris Fellow, an honor granted to a Rotary member who donates $1,000.

The group kept on giving until all five of the members became Paul Harris Fellows.

Later, Knuth began donating $50 a month.

In 2015, Scott McLaughlin and Don Peterson of Kearney spoke to Knuth at a meeting in Grand Island. They told him that since he was giving $50 a month, “Why don’t you give a little bit more and you can be a part of the Paul Harris Society?”

A member of the Paul Harris Society donates $1,000 a year, or $85 a month.

Harris, a Chicago attorney, founded the organization that became Rotary International in 1905. The organization now has 1.4 million members around the world.

Knuth will be Rotary’s district governor in 2023-24. The district consists of 30 clubs in central and western Nebraska.

The Sunrise Rotary meets at 7 a.m. Thursdays in Room 6A at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Since 1992, the Sunrise Club has donated $59,430 to the Rotary Foundation.

