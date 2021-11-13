Grand Island man in prison for robbery of Kearney convenience store

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man is in prison for robbing a south Kearney gas station in December.
Jeremiah Kresser, 24, of Grand Island was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to 3-8 years in prison for felony robbery of Kwik Stop at 414 S. Second Ave. He pleaded no contest to the charge in July in exchange for the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office dismissing a charge of using a weapon to commit a felony.
Judge John Marsh gave him 238 days credit for time already served.
Angela Kresser, 52, pleaded no contest to attempted accessory to a felony, robbery, in the case. She was sentenced to the Buffalo County Jail for 364 days. Judge Ryan Carson gave her 215 days credit for time served, and with good time she has been released.
At 1:28 a.m. Dec. 30 the Kearney Police Department received a report of the robbery. A clerk described a tall, skinny black male dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants, and wearing a mask as he entered the store, pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money.
Video surveillance captured the suspect walking into the store, grabbing two drinks from the cooler, walking to the counter and speaking with the clerk, then pulling a handgun from his hoodie pocket. The suspect then went around the counter, made the clerk open the cash drawer and the suspect took money and the clerk’s cellphone.
The suspect then fled in a white Ford Explorer, a KPD news release said at the time of the incident.
Kearney County law enforcement was notified of the incident and at around 1:49 a.m. a Minden Police officer located a matching vehicle southbound out of Minden. A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist with a traffic stop and two adult occupants were contacted and detained.
The male’s clothing matched that of the suspect on surveillance video from the Kwik Shop, the release said.
A handgun and bag of cash were observed inside the vehicle. KPD officers arrived on scene and placed both subjects in custody.
Angela Kresser was identified as the getaway driver. The clerk’s cellphone later was found after it had been thrown off the Platte River Bridge, records indicate.