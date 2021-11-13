Grand Island man in prison for robbery of Kearney convenience store

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man is in prison for robbing a south Kearney gas station in December.

Jeremiah Kresser, 24, of Grand Island was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to 3-8 years in prison for felony robbery of Kwik Stop at 414 S. Second Ave. He pleaded no contest to the charge in July in exchange for the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office dismissing a charge of using a weapon to commit a felony.

Judge John Marsh gave him 238 days credit for time already served.

Angela Kresser, 52, pleaded no contest to attempted accessory to a felony, robbery, in the case. She was sentenced to the Buffalo County Jail for 364 days. Judge Ryan Carson gave her 215 days credit for time served, and with good time she has been released.

At 1:28 a.m. Dec. 30 the Kearney Police Department received a report of the robbery. A clerk described a tall, skinny black male dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants, and wearing a mask as he entered the store, pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}