Grand Island man indicted on drug charge

A 29-year-old Grand Island man was one of 16 people indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday in Omaha.
The Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants.
Jose Guerrero-Lopez is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in March. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years and up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, not less than five years and up to a life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.