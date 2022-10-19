 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island man indicted on drug charge

  • Updated
  • 0
court graphic.jpg
LEE ENTERPRISES GRAPHIC

 A 29-year-old Grand Island man was one of 16 people indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday in Omaha.

 The Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants.

 Jose Guerrero-Lopez is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in March. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years  and up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, not less than five years and up to a life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

 Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Could the Arctic unleash the next pandemic?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts