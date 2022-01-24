Grand Island man living to serve as music teacher, hopefully as catholic decon

James Holys lives by a word few have likely ever heard: “diakonos.”

Holys, a music teacher at Wasmer and Seedling Mile elementary schools, is studying to become a deacon — an ordained minister — in the Catholic Church.

“The word ‘deacon’ comes from ‘diakonos,’ which means ‘to serve,’” Holys explained. “So I’m called really to be a servant that can help with mass, if God wills that I be ordained.”

However, Holys hasn’t waited to see if he’s ordained before serving. “In my daily life as a teacher, when I do the stuff with music, I think, 'How can I serve others better? How can I serve my students better?'”

Late last week, bags of t-shirts were carefully stacked on desks and countertops in Holys’s classroom in preparation for Sing Around Nebraska. The vibrant yellow shirts contained within were especially for the youth choir’s participants. Holys helped organize Grand Island’s event, as Sing Around Nebraska happens at numerous schools across the state.

The ‘to-do’ list for Holys and co-chair Carla Jacobs, music teacher at Lincoln and Knickrehm elementary schools, was lengthy, Holys said.