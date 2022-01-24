Grand Island man living to serve as music teacher, hopefully as catholic decon

James Holys lives by a word few have likely ever heard: “diakonos.”
Holys, a music teacher at Wasmer and Seedling Mile elementary schools, is studying to become a deacon — an ordained minister — in the Catholic Church.
“The word ‘deacon’ comes from ‘diakonos,’ which means ‘to serve,’” Holys explained. “So I’m called really to be a servant that can help with mass, if God wills that I be ordained.”
However, Holys hasn’t waited to see if he’s ordained before serving. “In my daily life as a teacher, when I do the stuff with music, I think, 'How can I serve others better? How can I serve my students better?'”
Late last week, bags of t-shirts were carefully stacked on desks and countertops in Holys’s classroom in preparation for Sing Around Nebraska. The vibrant yellow shirts contained within were especially for the youth choir’s participants. Holys helped organize Grand Island’s event, as Sing Around Nebraska happens at numerous schools across the state.
The ‘to-do’ list for Holys and co-chair Carla Jacobs, music teacher at Lincoln and Knickrehm elementary schools, was lengthy, Holys said.
“We had to contact the teachers, get the music from Nebraska Choral Directors Association (who oversees the events). We help order the music and keep teachers updated over, here’s how Dr. (Clark) Roush (Sing Around Nebraska conductor) wants to do the song. We also let them know the details of where they’re going to be what they need to do.”
Participating schools at the Grand Island site included Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island Northwest Public Schools, Holdrege, Fairfield, Seward, Giltner and Wood River.
“We just touched base with them, let them know everything and we put it together,” Holys said. That included, as his classroom showed, enough t-shirts for the nearly 160 fourth- through sixth-graders who sang at the event.
“We got them all sorted. We get the snacks for the students We talked to the high school about using the facility and we set everything up. It’s a lot of work, but it’s definitely worth it. I like bringing happiness, and I like how music has that power.”
Holys also teaches music at Create 308, an arts academy in Grand Island’s downtown Railside district that focuses on developing dancers, musicians, actors, designers and other young artists. There Holys teaches both vocal and instrumental students.
He said he’s always been interested in music, but it was his sophomore year at St. Patrick High School in North Platte that he was meant to teach.
“I went to a music camp... It was a show choir camp in Estes Park (that) Hastings College. At that camp, I had a profound experience and I really thought this is what I want to do.”
Teachers reinforced that throughout his life, Holys said. “Growing up I had great teachers and they made me want to give back. They really modeled that.”
Teaching hasn’t disappointed, as Holys said he treasures the seemingly small moments in the classroom.
“I know it’s cliché — it’s very cliché,” he said, smiling and shaking his head. “When you say something, the student gets it and their eyes light up, and they smile: they made a connection. That’s what we live for. I think any teacher does. It wouldn’t be a cliche if it wasn’t true.”
Holys has been having his own extra study sessions as he works on becoming a deacon.
“I’m in the second semester, and I’m taking two classes now,” Holys said of the process, which progressed following a lot of prayer and reflection, and being interviewed. Every other month, Holys and his classmates meet in person. The other months, the class has a Zoom meeting.
“We have some people from Grand Island, the Grand Island Diocese, but then we have people from Pennsylvania, taking it online, people from New York and all over,” Holys said.
Besides teachers, another person special in Holys’s life helped encourage his deaconship hopes.
“I was heavily inspired to begin the discernment process for the Diaconate by Father Jim Golka when he was at St. Marys (Catholic Church),” Holys said.
The drive and inspiration to strive to do good seem to find Holys.
“I felt like I was called deeper, to make myself better and serve others better,” Holys said. “Every day I am grateful that I get to teach students. I’m grateful I get to help people. Every day I try to appreciate it more, get better at it every day.”
It’s a lot of work, but that’s OK with Holys. “It’s the hardest work you’ll ever love,” he said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.