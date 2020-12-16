Grand Island man loses about $7,900 in scam

A 67-year-old Grand Island man lost $7,879.77 after receiving fraudulent checks in the sale of two computers.

After the man listed the computers for sale, he “was contacted by messaging and then later by phone,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The buyer sent the man some fraudulent checks, which he deposited. The money was more than he asked for. The purchaser then requested gift cards.

The scam involved several transactions, running between Nov. 20 and last Saturday. At some point in time, the Grand Island man realized what was going on.

“Unfortunately, by that time it was too late,” Duering said.

“By the time the bank was able to verify that the checks were fraudulent, he no longer had the computers and no longer had the money,” Duering said.

Duering offered advice for potential scam victims.

“Whatever payment you accept, you should accept only for the amount of the sale,” he said.

“That one comes up a lot.”

In addition, payment “should never be in gift cards,” he said.