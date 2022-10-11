 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island man loses more than $20,000 in crypto currency

 A 39-year-old Grand Island man reported the theft of more than $20,000 in cryptocurrency from his computer.

 The man told police his computer had been accessed without authorization, and $20,273.73 was transferred out of his cryptocurrency. The destination of the transfer is unknown.

 The two withdrawals were made Sept. 28 and 29.

  The criminal may have accessed the man's password through an online service used for password storage, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

 Police are continuing to investigate.

