featured top story

Grand Island man never misses Memorial Day flag raising … or volunteers’ efforts

Hall County Veterans Park

Kiera (left) and Eva Lindiman of Grand Island work together to raise flags at the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park on Friday in preparation of Monday's Memorial Day Services. 

 Independent, McKenna Lamoree

For decades, Richard Catron has never missed a Memorial Day flag-raising effort at Hall County Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Island.

Having volunteered for the flag setup since the early 1980s, when his family moved to Grand Island, there’s a pretty good chance Catron has handled each of them.

All 372 of them.

“I put in quite a bit of time here,” he said. “Just helping keep things move along.”

Rich Catron

Grand Island community member and Vietnam veteran Rich Catron has been assisting in the raising of flags at the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park since the 1980's. 

The United States flags are hoisted to the sky four times a year and sometimes for other special occasions, Catron said.

The Veterans Park flags are more personal than many flags raised Memorial Day weekend, however — they have names.

Each flag, Catron explained, is dedicated to a specific soldier, in perpetuity.

“There might be World War I (represented). I know there are a lot of World War II, and quite a few from Korea.”

By the time flags were being raised to honor Korean War veterans, the paved spokes in Veterans Park were running out of room for flags along the pathways.

Friday they whipped in the wind, volunteers aged from children to children-at-heart hoisting them to the tops of their Veterans Park homes.

Kayleen Riley

Kayleen Riley of Grand Island helps prepare the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park for its 43rd annual Memorial Day Services by raising American flags. 

“Anyone can come out and get involved to do this,” Catron said. “Everyone here is a volunteer.”

It would be a large task for a handful, but people coming together makes raising 372 flags a less daunting task, Catron indicated.

“None of this would happen without volunteers. We turn out for special occasions.”

Nearly every flag was raised well within a few hours of Friday afternoon’s 5 o’clock start time, the stars and stripes merging across Grand Island’s skyline. Together they looked like a patriotic aerial mosaic.

Clearly, there is no room remaining.

However, Catron and a group of like-minded citizens made more room.

“(Leonard Sloan and I) came up with the idea of this wall,” Catron said, leaning up against the sturdy structure at the park’s entrance.

Hall County Veterans Park

Larry Kelly of Grand Island hoists an American flag up a pole during Friday evening's preparations for the 43rd annual Memorial Day Services being held at the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park. 

People in Grand Island and beyond took to the task, helping in whatever way they could, including buying memorial bricks.

“In this wall there are 3,200 (bricks),” Catron said proudly.

From conception to completion, the project lasted approximately 10 years, Catron said.

Catron is a Vietnam War veteran and, like many fellow service-members, is modest about his contributions.

“I’m an individual. I went where they sent me I did what I was supposed to do. There are a lot of people who did not come home,” said the Air Force veteran.

Through Catron’s eyes, veterans memorials — including America’s cherished Vietnam Veterans Memorial — seem to have a different meaning.

“Everyone talks about the names on that wall. I don’t look at names,” he said. “They are individuals who will never get any older.”

Catron is also a bit modest about his decades helping raise American flags at Veterans Park, alongside friends and strangers.

Hall County Veterans Park

The United Veterans Club will host its 43rd annual Memorial Day Services on Monday at the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park located at 1914 W. Capital.

“We all have basically the same attitude. We know why we’re doing it — and we do it with humbleness.”

Catron must feel something seeing volunteers young, old and in-between; active service members, veterans and civilians, coming together for many years to raise 372 flags for Memorial Day.

Catron pursed his lips, thinking.

He looked at the dozens of volunteers weaving in and out of flagpoles, nearly every flag lifted.

“It’s validating,” he said. “Very validating.”

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Reporter

