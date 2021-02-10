Grand Island man Nicewonder sentenced for assault on boy, 15

Michael Nicewonder, one of two Grand Island men charged with the sexual assault of a boy, 15, at Mormon Island State Recreation Area in 2020, was sentenced in December to 180 days in jail.

Nicewonder, 33, pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child, both of which are Class 1 misdemeanors.

His sentences of 180 days for each were served concurrently.

He began serving his sentences Dec. 8. He was released on Jan. 25 because he had spent 132 days in jail already and for good time.

Nicewonder was originally charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, which is a Class 3A felony. The second charge, contributing to the delinquency of a child, was not reduced.

Nicewonder and Angel Landera, 28, were arrested by Hall County sheriff’s deputies on July 27, 2020. Both men were on the Nebraska Sex Offense Registry.

The case against Landera was dismissed because of his death.