Grand Island man only Nebraskan to shoot a bighorn sheep in 2020

Matt Ogden got himself a ram, and it wasn’t a pickup he won through the Nebraska Lottery.
The Grand Island man won a drawing that gave him the only permit this year to hunt bighorn sheep in Nebraska. He then took advantage of his tag, bringing down a prize-caliber ram Dec. 4 at Fort Robinson State Park. The Rocky Mountain bighorn was 10 and a half years old.
“I’m still just speechless. I’m so happy you couldn’t believe it,” Ogden said Monday.
To me, “it’s probably better than winning the lottery,” he said, adding that it was “a super special hunt.”
The accomplishment makes him the 28th Nebraska hunter since 1998 to shoot a bighorn sheep. Most years, only one or two permits are issued, Some years, no lottery is even held. That makes Ogden “part of an elite group,” said Todd Nordeen of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Nordeen, who was on the scene, said the animal weighed close to 250 pounds. Its base, which is the circumference where the horn meets the skull, was 15 inches. One horn was 38 inches long, the other 34 inches.
Ogden is pleased that he got the ram as well as with its size.
“I’m plenty happy. That’s a real big animal,” he said.
Nordeen said the animal had a gross score of 170 2/8 on the Boone and Crockett scoring system, which makes it a trophy-class ram.
You can tell the animal’s age by counting the growth rings on his horns, Nordeen said.
Ogden, 37, was one of eight people in the hunting party, but he was the only one allowed to shoot the ram.
That group included Ogden’s brothers, Jason and Aaron, and their father, Brad, who lives in Grand Island.
Also in the group was a friend of his father’s, Jeff Bloom, Nordeen and two other Game and Parks employees.
The group spread out over the course of a mile, keeping their eyes on the sheep.
Ogden says he wouldn’t have been able to nail the ram without all the help.
“I give all the credit to my crew,” he said.
The lucky recipient of the tag each year is awarded a package deal. The permit “comes with four days and nights lodging and meals at Fort Robinson State Park and up to four days of guide service by Game and Parks staff,” said Nordeen, who served as the guide.
Based in Alliance, Nordeen is the Game and Parks Commission’s big game and disease research manager. He helps oversee the bighorn sheep program. The other Game and Parks employees on hand were Devan Oligmueller and Lauren Alfrey.
The cost of entering the lottery is $29.
“My brother put in for seven years. I believe I only put in for two,” Ogden said. “He was the one that put me in.”
Ogden won’t be shooting another bighorn sheep, at least not in Nebraska.
Once you win one permit, “you’re done for life,” he said.
Ogden is a sales rep for Akrs Equipment, based in Central City.
Harvesting the bighorn sheep was his biggest hunting thrill since getting his first deer at the age of 12. His uncle, Mark Glaser, helped get him started in hunting. He’s also hunted with Shay McGowan for many years.
Ogden hunts waterfowl, turkeys and deer. He doesn’t hunt with a bow. In addition to hunting, Ogden is also a fisherman.
He graduated from Northwest High School in 2002. He and his wife, Adriane, have three sons. Conner and Ethan are 8-year-old twins. The younger one is Isaac, 7.
Nebraska is currently home to about 300 bighorn sheep. They’re usually found in Pine Ridge and Wildcat Hills, which are between the North Platte River and Pumpkin Creek in the western Panhandle.
The ram was with a harem, or herd, of ewes, Nordeen said. The animal had spent most of the day with five or six of the females.
When Ogden spotted the ram, it was coming from the west, following some ewes. The group had “positioned ourselves to where that sheep would cross paths with us,” he said.
His brothers, who live in Bridgeport, had binoculars trained on the ram for hours. But they had lost track of the animal at the moment of truth.
Ogden hadn’t communicated with them for several hours when he took the shot.
Rams are known for blending into their surroundings, Ogden said. They “use the hills to their advantage and just totally disappear.”
Other members of their group went back to their pickup, thinking the cause was lost.
But then the ram “popped up over a ridge, behind the ewes,” Ogden said. “We were expecting him because the ewes came first. So we anticipated it for a minute, which seemed like an hour. When he showed himself, it happened fast.”
Late in the afternoon, Ogden finally got the opportunity “and made it happen,” Nordeen said.
Ogden used a Remington 700 25-06. Nordeen figures the ram was 175 yards away, coming toward them.
Once the mating season is over, rams “kind of go off on their own,” hanging out with other bachelors, Nordeen said.
During the mating season, a ram might travel 20 or 30 miles in a day or two.
“We may not see them again until the following year when the mating season starts again and they show up around these ewes,” Nordeen said.
Nordeen said Ogden and his family are “just a great group” of Nebraska resident hunters. “It was really a joy to have them out here,” he said.
The animal is now in the hands of taxidermist Dwayne Berggren.
“Not only do the hunts provide a rare experience and uncommon table fare, they also have been vital to bighorn sheep conservation in Nebraska. The more than $1.5 million raised through the lottery applications and auctions has been put into research and reintroduction efforts,” says a news release from the Game and Parks Commission.
“Nebraska’s reintroduction efforts for bighorn sheep began in the 1980s, an attempt to remedy the unregulated hunting, habitat loss and disease that led to their extirpation from the state in the late 1800s,” the release says.
