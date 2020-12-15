Grand Island man only Nebraskan to shoot a bighorn sheep in 2020

His brothers, who live in Bridgeport, had binoculars trained on the ram for hours. But they had lost track of the animal at the moment of truth.

Ogden hadn’t communicated with them for several hours when he took the shot.

Rams are known for blending into their surroundings, Ogden said. They “use the hills to their advantage and just totally disappear.”

Other members of their group went back to their pickup, thinking the cause was lost.

But then the ram “popped up over a ridge, behind the ewes,” Ogden said. “We were expecting him because the ewes came first. So we anticipated it for a minute, which seemed like an hour. When he showed himself, it happened fast.”

Late in the afternoon, Ogden finally got the opportunity “and made it happen,” Nordeen said.

Ogden used a Remington 700 25-06. Nordeen figures the ram was 175 yards away, coming toward them.

Once the mating season is over, rams “kind of go off on their own,” hanging out with other bachelors, Nordeen said.

During the mating season, a ram might travel 20 or 30 miles in a day or two.