Grand Island man ordered to pay over $10k to victims of car break-ins

Frank Rodriguez III of Grand Island has been sentenced to five years probation for breaking into vehicles in Grand Island in October 2020.

Rodriguez was found guilty of five counts of criminal mischief totaling up to $500 each, three counts of unlawful taking totaling up to $500 each and one count of possessing burglar’s tools. Those crimes were committed on Oct. 27.

On Sept. 28, Hall County District Court Judge Rachel Daugherty gave Rodriguez five years probation for possession of burglar’s tools and two years probation for each of the criminal mischief and unlawful taking offenses.

Those sentences will be served at the same time.

Rodriguez, 32, must pay a total of $10,290 in restitution.

Possession of a burglar’s tools is a Class IV felony. The other offenses are misdemeanors.

Rodriguez was arrested in the alley near 404 W. 10th St. after Grand Island police received a report from an alert citizen who said a male was rifling through vehicles with a flashlight.