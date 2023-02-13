A man staying in another man's apartment allegedly stole his wallet while brandishing a knife Sunday night.

Police responded to a disturbance just before 8 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of West First Street. The victim said a man who was staying at his residence, later identified as Mohamed Awadallah, stole his wallet while brandishing a knife.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, said he was scared during the robbery.

Police say they gave verbal commands to Awadallah to stop walking away from them and he failed to follow commands.

The kitchen knife was recovered. No one was injured.

The two men were acquainted prior to Sunday's robbery.

Awadallah, 34, was arrested for robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstruction and on a Buffalo County warrant.