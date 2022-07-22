Grand Island man says he was fired from his job because of COVID

Glenn Harris was surprised June 27 when he was fired from a job that he had held for three years.

The 54-year-old Grand Island man says he was let go because he has long-haul COVID-19.

Harris finds it hard to believe that, with all of the government programs and protections in place, an employee can be terminated because of the coronavirus. When COVID first arrived, “everybody was willing to help everybody,” he said.

If he had his way, he’d be back at work right now. He says he loved his job at the company, which installs garage doors.

“Now don’t get me wrong. It’s an excellent company,” he said.

But he feels his situation is unfair.

He points out that he stayed COVID-free for two years after the virus arrived in early 2020.

He was diagnosed with the virus on Jan. 11. He believes he probably caught it at work.

In February, a doctor informed him that he had long-haul COVID.

Since he got COVID, he’s had problems with his kidneys and pancreas. On March 20, he had his gall bladder removed. He’s been in the hospital three times this year, totaling about 10 days.

He tried to return to work several times, but became violently ill each time and had to leave.

He’s been trapped in his apartment for six months, he said, and is not a malinger. “It’s not like I haven’t been fighting to go back to work,” he said.

Harris says he kept his employers informed about his health condition, because he knew the company’s policy on absences.

He went on short-term disability in early March because he’d used up his vacation time.

When short-term disability ended May 27, his employer “basically told me that I needed to come back,” because he didn’t have any more vacation time and he was out of short-term disability.

Harris tried to return on June 5. But when he started back, “I got violently ill. I ended up in the hospital.”

The same thing happened two more times.

On June 27, he called his company to report that he was out of the hospital. The woman he spoke to told him his short-term disability was done, his vacation time was exhausted and he’d used up all the points on the company’s attendance policy. “So it’s best that we let you go,” she told him, according to Harris.

After he was terminated, he applied for unemployment, but his request was denied. The person with whom he applied told him, after talking to his employer, that he was fired because of attendance. That prohibited him from receiving unemployment, Harris said.

Grace Johnson of the Nebraska Department of Labor said a number of things can disqualify people from unemployment.

But those who are refused may file an appeal, she said.

Harris’ previous employer did not return a call from The Independent on Thursday.

Harris said he never had problems with his stomach, pancreas or kidney before COVID-19. He now has acute kidney syndrome, and his pancreas doesn’t function at 100%.

He was promoted six or seven months after he started with the company. “I was good at my job,” he said.

Each year he worked at the company, he had to take a physical for insurance purposes, and he always passed, he said.

“It’s not my fault I caught COVID,” he said.

He had his knee replaced in June of 2020, and his hip replaced in March of 2021. He was gone from work for three months each time.

Last year, he was gone for a total of two weeks when his wife died in California, and he missed work for a week with strep throat.

The company uses a system in which each employee is allowed six points. If an employee misses three days, he or she loses a point. When an employee reaches six points, he is eligible to be terminated.

Because of his health issues last year and his wife’s death, Harris said he’d exceeded his point total before he got COVID. “If the points were that important I would have been fired then,” he said.

He went to work even though he had a painful condition called COVID toes. “I was fighting to go back to work everyday,” he said.

He is in the process of filing for workman’s compensation. He also filed a grievance with the state Department of Labor.

Harris has seen four or five doctors since January.

Right now, he’s on nine medications. He’s seeing a stomach specialist.

He feels like he’s getting stronger, but he still has stomach issues.

“Some days I’m good. Some days I’m not,” he said.

He’s accepted an offer from a local convenience store. He starts work Monday.

He’s glad to have a new job, but he’s taking a pay cut of $7.25 an hour.

If he had his way, he would have stayed at his previous job until retirement, he said.

Harris suspects that other people are fighting the same battle he is.

He feels the government should take steps to protect people who miss work because of COVID.

“It’s kind of hard trying to fight this without any help,” he said.