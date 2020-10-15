 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island man sentenced for distribution of meth
0 comments

Grand Island man sentenced for distribution of meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA — Miguel Serrato, a 28-year-old Grand Island man, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

Serrato was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following the prison term, Serrato will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On May 22, 2019, Serrato sold a confidential informant approximately 116 grams of methamphetamine for $2,200. The suspected methamphetamine pretested positive for methamphetamine, and a lab report confirmed methamphetamine at 99% purity.

This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

Miguel Serrato

Miguel Serrato
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts