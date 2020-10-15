Grand Island man sentenced for distribution of meth

OMAHA — Miguel Serrato, a 28-year-old Grand Island man, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

Serrato was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following the prison term, Serrato will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On May 22, 2019, Serrato sold a confidential informant approximately 116 grams of methamphetamine for $2,200. The suspected methamphetamine pretested positive for methamphetamine, and a lab report confirmed methamphetamine at 99% purity.

This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.