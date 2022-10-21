Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime

Phillip D. Goetz, 45, of Grand Island was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Goetz to 70 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- year term of supervised release.

On May 12, 2021, Omaha Police received a tip from a confidential source that Goetz was going to meet co-defendant Markisha Hill to purchase methamphetamine near 72nd and Grover Streets in Omaha. Detectives conducted surveillance and observed Goetz approach and enter a vehicle driven by Hill. The vehicle went to various locations, but at a Taco Bell, Goetz got out of Hill’s vehicle and entered a beige Jeep Grand Cherokee, which left the area briefly before returning. At that point, Goetz got out of the Jeep and returned to Hill’s vehicle.

Officers followed Hill’s vehicle, observed a traffic infraction, and stopped the vehicle on I-80 near the 60th Street exit in Omaha. Law enforcement officers saw Goetz attempt to conceal something in his jacket. After a consent to search the SUV by Hill was denied, officers deployed a trained drug sniffing dog. The dog "alerted" on the SUV. Officers searched and located one pound of methamphetamine in the SUV’s center console.

Co-defendant Hill has pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will be sentenced on Dec. 9.

The case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department.