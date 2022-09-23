Grand Island man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

Terry L. Dill of Grand Island was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln to eight months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Dill, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard. The sentence will be consecutive to about a six-month sentence previously imposed by the court due to Dill violating the terms of his supervised release. After serving his sentence, Dill will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Nov. 7, 2014, Dill was sentenced in the District of Nebraska for possession of child pornography to 70 months’ imprisonment, followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Due to that conviction, Dill was required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. In September 2020, while on supervised release, Dill absconded from a halfway house, and his whereabouts were unknown. He was ultimately arrested in Grand Island in December 2021. Dill failed to register during the time he had absconded.

