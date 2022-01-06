Grand Island man sentenced for obstruction, drug offense

Armando Romero-Mijangos of Grand Island was sentenced to 60 days in jail in connection with fleeing from police of officers on April 1.

Romero-Mijangos, 18, was sentenced to 60 days each for obstructing a peace officer and attempt of a Class IV felony, both of which are Class I misdemeanors. The latter charge had been amended from possession of a controlled substance, which is a Class IV felony.

The sentence was issued May 25 by Hall County Court Judge John Rademacher.

The court affidavit says officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle’s window tint being too dark. As police tried to stop the vehicle, a male passenger ran from the vehicle.

The man, Romero-Mijangos, was known to be a wanted person with three juvenile detention orders. He was apprehended a short distance later and transported to Hall County Jail.

The affidavit says that, while being booked at the jail, Romero-Mijangos was in possession of methamphetamine.

The sentences were served concurrently.

Romero-Mijangos began his sentence June 8. Because of 38 days good time, he was released July 9.