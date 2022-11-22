 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine

 LINCOLN — Raymond L. Moreno of Grand Island was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln to 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine and 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of meth.

 U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Moreno, 37. The sentences will be served concurrently. After serving his sentence, Moreno will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Moreno_Raymond.jpg

 On March 9, 2021, investigators with the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) conducted a controlled purchase of meth from Moreno at a grocery store parking lot in Grand Island. The purchased methamphetamine was sent to a lab for testing and the lab determined that the purchased substance was about 27.54 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 25 grams was actual methamphetamine. Again, on March 22, 2021, TRIDENT investigators conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Moreno at a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The purchased methamphetamine was sent to a lab for testing and the lab determined that the purchased substance was 56.32 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 54 grams was actual methamphetamine.

 TRIDENT is a task force that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

