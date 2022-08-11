Grand Island man sentenced to 20 to 40 years for human trafficking

Attorneys for Hassan Aden have appealed a case involving the Grand Island man, who was sentenced in May to 20 to 40 years in prison for human trafficking.

The case was filed in June with the Nebraska Court of Appeals. The crime was committed in 2018.

Aden was arrested in May of 2020. He was one of two suspects arrested by the Grand Island Police Department with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff's Department, Homeland Security Investigations and investigators with the Nebraska Attorney General's office.

On March 23, Hall County District Judge Patrick Lee found Aden guilty of one count of human trafficking and not guilty of another count. Lee sentenced Aden on May 24.

Aden, 35, was given credit for 359 days served.

Aden was represented by Jennifer Kearney and Erin Urbom. The prosecutors were Deputy Hall County Attorneys Sarah Hinrichs and Matt Boyle.