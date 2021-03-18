Grand Island man sentenced to 4 years for 3 crimes

Jose Martinez of Grand Island was sentenced Monday in Hall County District Court to four years in jail for three cases.

Martinez, 34, was arrested after fleeing on foot from a stolen vehicle on Sept. 15, 2020.

Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Martinez to two years each for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony and one year for obstructing a peace officer.

In addition, his driver’s license was revoked for two years.

In another case, Martinez was sentenced to two years each for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony and theft by receiving stolen property totaling $1,500 to $4,999; six months for driving during revocation or impoundment, first offense; three months for willful reckless driving, first offense, and three months for criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500. He was also ordered to make restitution of $150.

Those crimes occurred Sept. 14.

According to court documents, Martinez received stolen property belonging to Refugio Martinez and damaged or tampered with property belonging to Penny Mulder.