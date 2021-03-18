Grand Island man sentenced to 4 years for 3 crimes

Jose Martinez of Grand Island was sentenced Monday in Hall County District Court to four years in jail for three cases.
Martinez, 34, was arrested after fleeing on foot from a stolen vehicle on Sept. 15, 2020.
Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Martinez to two years each for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony and one year for obstructing a peace officer.
In addition, his driver’s license was revoked for two years.
In another case, Martinez was sentenced to two years each for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony and theft by receiving stolen property totaling $1,500 to $4,999; six months for driving during revocation or impoundment, first offense; three months for willful reckless driving, first offense, and three months for criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500. He was also ordered to make restitution of $150.
Those crimes occurred Sept. 14.
According to court documents, Martinez received stolen property belonging to Refugio Martinez and damaged or tampered with property belonging to Penny Mulder.
Martinez was given credit for 182 days served. After serving his sentence, he will be placed on post-release supervision for 12 months.
Police said Martinez left the stolen vehicle while it was still in operation, causing it to come to rest in a yard near the intersection of Eddy Street and Fonner Park Road. He had active warrants for his arrest at the time.
A news release issued Sept. 15 by the Grand Island Police Department stated that “Martinez’s arrest came after numerous alleged incidents in which he fled from officers in a reckless manner endangering the public, the officers involved and destroying property.”
In the third case, stemming from events of Sept. 7, 2019, Butler sentenced Martinez to two years for tampering with physical evidence. The penalty includes a fine of $200.
In that case, Martinez was given credit for 268 days served. His probation was revoked.
The sentences in the first two cases will run concurrently. The sentences for the crimes committed Sept. 15 and in 2019 will be served consecutively.