Donald Anthony was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the 2022 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah in Grand Island.

A Hall County District Court jury in December found Anthony guilty of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Anthony, 35, fatally stabbed Farah, a 30-year-old homeless man, inside an apartment complex at 303 Pine St. on Feb. 15, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Island Fire Department paramedics.

Hall County District Court Judge Patrick Lee gave Anthony the life sentence for first-degree murder and sentenced him to 30 to 50 years for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Anthony was also sentenced to three to four years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The Grand Island man was given credit for 330 days already served.

The case was prosecuted by deputy Hall County attorneys Sarah Hinrichs, David Medlin and Matthew Boyle. Anthony was defended by Hall County Public Defender Gerard Piccolo.