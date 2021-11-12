Grand Island man serving prison sentence for shooting his stepfather

Cody Clark of Grand Island was sentenced to 37 to 52 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather Feb. 6 in rural Hall County.

Clark, 27, was sentenced on the second-degree murder charge Sept. 2 by Hall County District Court Judge John Marsh. He had pleaded no contest to the offense, which is a Class I-B felony.

Clark was given credit for 270 days already served.

His stepfather, Donald Carlin, was shot during a domestic disturbance at 4238 S. North Road. Carlin, 57, was shot in the head with a 9mm handgun, according to court documents. He died Feb. 10.

Three charges against Clark were dismissed. They were first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense.

Clark was represented by Jeff Loeffler. The prosecutor was Deputy Hall County Attorney Matthew Boyle.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with good time Clark could be eligible for parole in 2039, and possibly discharged from prison in 2046.