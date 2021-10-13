 Skip to main content
Grand Island man suspected of discharging firearm Tuesday morning
Grand Island man suspected of discharging firearm Tuesday morning

On Tuesday morning, Grand Island Police arrested Billy J. Lechleitner, who is suspected of discharging a handgun in a domestic dispute earlier Tuesday.

At about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 1502 E. Ninth St., where a woman reported that Lechleitner, her boyfriend, had discharged his 9mm pistol into the ceiling of their bedroom after he had pointed the gun directly at her.

Billy J. Lechleitner

The 40-year-old Grand Island man was arrested without incident shortly after 11 a.m. at his place of employment.

He was arrested for making terroristic threats, unlawful discharge of a firearm and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to the GIPD report, Lechleitner firing the handgun made the woman fear for her life.

