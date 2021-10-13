Grand Island man suspected of discharging firearm Tuesday morning

On Tuesday morning, Grand Island Police arrested Billy J. Lechleitner, who is suspected of discharging a handgun in a domestic dispute earlier Tuesday.
At about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 1502 E. Ninth St., where a woman reported that Lechleitner, her boyfriend, had discharged his 9mm pistol into the ceiling of their bedroom after he had pointed the gun directly at her.
The 40-year-old Grand Island man was arrested without incident shortly after 11 a.m. at his place of employment.
He was arrested for making terroristic threats, unlawful discharge of a firearm and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony.
According to the GIPD report, Lechleitner firing the handgun made the woman fear for her life.