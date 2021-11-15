 Skip to main content
Grand Island man to prison after 7th domestic assault conviction
Carlos Cervantes, 38, of Grand Island, convicted of his seventh domestic assault, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Cervantes was sentenced Sept. 9 by District Court Judge Karin Noakes for third-degree domestic assault with prior offenses.

Carlos Cervantes

Carlos Cervantes

On April 17, Cervantes threatened a 23-year-old woman with bodily harm and struck her multiple times in the body. They had been in an intimate relationship.

The woman called police from a convenience store on South Locust Street.

At the time, Grand Island Police said it was Cervantes’ seventh arrest for third-degree domestic assault.

Cervantes was given credit for 71 days already served. After he is released from prison Cervantes will be placed on 18 months of post-release supervision.

A charge of making terroristic threats was dropped.

