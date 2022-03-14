Grand Island man uses booming voice to find his 'calling'

Why does Jerry Nietfeld call bingo?

“I like helping people,” he says. He was raised to be kind, helpful and courteous. He also likes to bring a smile to the face of bingo players.

Nietfeld, 68, has been one of the Grand Generation Center’s bingo callers for eight or nine months.

He volunteers his time at least once a month, and is “always willing to fill in if somebody can’t do it,” says Sara Sherman, Grand Generation Activities Director. “He’s always a phone call away.”

Nietfeld loves to be around the bingo players and adds humor to the game. “He’s just always in a great mood and friendly and fun,” Sherman says.

Nietfeld has done other things in his life. But in retirement, he’s found that calling bingo is his calling.

Many of the players refer to him as Jerry. How do they know his name? “Because I put a smile on their faces,” he says.

The Grand Generation Center honored Nietfeld for his bingo efforts on Wednesday. Three of his former teachers at Northwest High School showed up, and he was presented with a giant cookie and candy. He shared the cookie with the bingo players.

Nietfeld grew up on a dairy farm northwest of Grand Island, one of five children of LeRoy and Loretta Nietfeld.

The hard-working Nietfelds, arising at 4:30 a.m., milked 130 cows seven days a week. “I did the feeding,” he says.

He attended a one-room school, where he was one of 14 students, until moving to Trinity Lutheran in fifth grade. He graduated from Northwest in 1972.

After helping his father farm, Nietfeld drove a semi for 27 years, traveling six and a half million miles. The trucking job took him to 48 states and three Canadian provinces.

Nietfeld has had serious health problems the last couple of years. He was at CHI Health St. Francis for nine months, fighting lymphoma. He then went to rehab, followed by nine months at Lebensraum Assisted Living in Grand Island.

He gives a lot of credit to Giann Willey, Lebensraum’s entertainment director, who got him started calling bingo.

His cancer is now in remission. But he still has arthritis problems. He can sit still for only so long before he has to lay down. “I’m in pain all the time,” he says.

He had heart problems in 2001. After that, he had a defibrillator planted in his chest. But he had it disconnected, after it went off 10 times over the years. Having 900 volts shoot through your body, he said, is very painful.

Nietfeld is divorced. His second wife died of cancer. He has two grown sons, Jesse and Nicholas.

Nietfeld’s father died in January of 1978 at the age of 57. LeRoy was happy when Nietfeld’s first son, Jesse, arrived in October of the preceding year because someone would carry on the Nietfeld name.

Nietfeld’s mother died at the age of 94 in 2018. He’s glad his three sisters and brother are still alive. “She never had to bury any of us,” he said.

Nietfeld still calls bingo at Lebensraum.

One reason he’s good at bingo calling is because his voice carries.

He also has an appreciation and respect for older folks. Two or three times, he brought 40 carnations to the ladies at Lebensraum. He’s also brought residents of the assisted living center treats from Dairy Queen.

Nietfeld loves calling bingo. “I’ll do it till I can’t do it anymore,” he said.

Bingo players gather at the Grand Generation Center every Wednesday at 1 p.m. The action continues until 3:30 or 4 p.m.

The game has a good sense of community.

Sherman points out that the center has a very nice concession stand. While they play bingo, people can enjoy popcorn, cake, cookies, nachos or chili.

Sixty to 70 people play each week. There’s also money to be made. On Wednesday, a $250 jackpot was divided between two players.

