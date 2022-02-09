 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island man who died from baler injuries identified
0 Comments
top story

Grand Island man who died from baler injuries identified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mid-Nebraska Disposal

Mid-Nebraska Disposal used to collect recyclable materials for free, but started charging a fee last October. The recyclable materials are baled up here and shipped to another company. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

The man who died after falling into a baler machine Monday in Grand Island has been identified by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gavin Schwartz, a 20-year-old Grand Island man, was pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital, said Chief Deputy Josh Berlie.

Schwartz fell into a baler machine Monday afterrnoon at Mid-Nebraska Disposal, 7337 Blender Road.

Although the investigation continues, Berlie believes foul play isn't involved.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado grocery reopens after March 2021 shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts