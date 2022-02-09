Grand Island man who died from baler injuries identified

The man who died after falling into a baler machine Monday in Grand Island has been identified by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
Gavin Schwartz, a 20-year-old Grand Island man, was pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital, said Chief Deputy Josh Berlie.
Schwartz fell into a baler machine Monday afterrnoon at Mid-Nebraska Disposal, 7337 Blender Road.
Although the investigation continues, Berlie believes foul play isn't involved.
