Grand Island man who fled police gets 60 days

A Grand Island man who tried to flee from police on his bicycle Sept. 30 has been sentenced in Hall County Court.

Judge John Rademacher on Nov. 17 sentenced Felix Ramirez to 60 days in jail, with credit for 48 days served, on two offenses.

Ramirez, who is now 55, pleaded guilty to attempt of a Class 4 felony and obstructing a peace officer, both of which are Class 1 misdemeanors. The sentences will be served concurrently.

He must also pay $50 in court costs.

Someone called police to report seeing Ramirez, who had an active warrant, at 704 W. Seventh St. on the afternoon of Sept. 30. When police arrived, Ramirez took off on his bicycle heading north. Knowing he had a warrant for his arrest, police ordered him to stop, but he refused. The officer drove up to him and told him to stop. When that didn’t work, he was tackled by officer Tyler Noel.

Police said Ramirez was in possession of drugs, which later field-tested positive as methamphetamine and marijuana. He also had two pipes.