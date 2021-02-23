Grand Island mask mandate expires tonight

Central District Health Department continues to strongly encourage people to wear masks in public settings.

“We know that the virus is still out there, and we have not won the battle yet. We can only assure the safety of our community when everyone wears a mask,” said Teresa Anderson, CDHD director.

Masks work, Anderson emphasized, protecting both the individuals wearing the masks as well the people around them.

When the mandate was implemented, Grand Island had reached a peak of 826 positive cases in one week, far exceeding the first wave of 447 cases in one week in the spring.

Since the mandate, those numbers have dropped to 83 cases reported last week, the lowest since September.

“Within three weeks our numbers had dropped to half, as far as hospitalizations,” Anderson said. “We believe the masks were a great factor in reducing that number.”

Steele said he would like to see such positive trends continue.

“Our infection rates are lower. Our vaccination procedure is well-organized,” he said. “We want to wear a mask. We want to avoid crowds and close contact with other people. We want to stay out of confined spaces.”