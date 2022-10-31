 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Grand Island mayor dismissed Pride event proclamation

Grand Island Pride Event 2021

At 2021's G.I. Pride community event, Rev. Steven Mitchell (left), leads a pride march along Second Avenue. A proclamation submitted to the city recognizing the event and supporting Grand Island's LGBTQ members was dismissed by Mayor Roger Steele in August, ahead of this year's pride event.

 BRANDON SUMMERS, THE INDEPENDENT

G.I. Pride submitted a proclamation to the City of Grand Island in August recognizing the group's annual community event and showing support for Grand Island's LGBTQ+ members.

Mayor Roger Steele dismissed the proclamation, however.

The proclamation, written by G.I. Pride, was sent to the city on Aug. 12.

"It talked about basically making Grand Island a safe space for LGBTQ individuals," said Chrissy Brooks, G.I. Pride event organizer. "It was basically just asking the mayor to recognize our event, to recognize the pride event, recognize that there are LGBTQ people in the community, and that our community is a safe place for them."

City Clerk RaNae Edwards confirmed to The Independent that the proclamation was submitted to the city and forward to Mayor Steele, who chose not to take action on it.

Mayor Steele did not respond to a request from The Independent for a comment.

G.I. Pride held its annual event on Sept. 10 at Grand Island's Grace Abbott Park.

091122-gii-news-NEW PRIDE PHOTO 6.jpg

Persons in attendance gathered for a group picture at the Pride in Power event held at Grace Abbott Park in September of 2022.

"With elections coming up, I think it's very important for the LGBTQ community, who will be voting in our upcoming election for our mayor, to know that Mayor Steele does not support you," said Brooks. "He does not support the LGBTQ community and he did not want to sign a proclamation for us recognizing our event."

She added, "That was very disappointing."

The proclamation, as submitted by G.I. Pride, reads:

Whereas, our nation was founded on the principles equality before the law and the pursuit of happiness, but the fulfillment of these promises have been long in coming for many Americans. Some of the most inspiring moments in our history have arisen from the various civil rights movements that have brought one group after another from the margins to the mainstream of American society;

Whereas, in the movement toward equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, an historic turning point occurred on June 28, 1969, in New York City, with the onset of the Stonewall Riots. During these riots, LGBT citizens rose up and fought against the discriminatory criminal laws that have since been declared unconstitutional;

Whereas, LGBT pride celebrations have taken place around the country every June to commemorate the beginning of the Stonewall Riots; June is celebrated as LGBT Pride Month nationwide;

Whereas, Grand Island celebrates pride the second Saturday in September;

Whereas, Grand Island has a diverse LGBT community that includes people of all ethnicities, religions and professions;

Whereas, everyone should be able to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence and hatred based race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation. ..."

It is important for a city to show support for its LGBTQ members, said G.I. Pride member Raul Arcos Hawkins.

"We want that equality. We're not asking for any other rights than anybody else has, but I think it's important to showcase also why it's important to be represented," he said. "To us, it was important for him, as a city official, just to acknowledge it. He didn't even acknowledge it. We had previously asked the year before and we also didn't get it."

091122-gii-news-NEW PRIDE PHOTO 3.jpg

Haiden Swanson from St. Paul receives a henna at Amanda Heath’s Earthen Artistry booth at Pride in Power event held at Grace Abbott Park in September.

Hawkins is disappointed that Steele will not work with the group.

"I had previously worked with the mayor and he always seemed very welcoming," he said. "Even if he would have just signed the proclamation, we didn't specifically ask him to be there, I think that would have been recognition enough, that he also represents the LGBTQ community in the city. That's all we wanted."

Brooks, as a Grand Island resident and parent of LGBTQ kids, shares this disappointment.

"I was sad and a little angry that the mayor, who was elected to represent the people of Grand Island, did not feel it was necessary to recognize our event, which is inclusive of all the people in Grand Island," she said.

Some hostility toward LGBTQ+ people does exist in Grand Island, said Brooks.

"It depends on who you're talking to and where you're going, but I think there are still quite a few LGBTQ individuals in our community that do not feel safe here, that do not feel welcome here," she said.

G.I. Pride and Grand Island PFLAG (Parents & Friends of Lesbians & Gays) are working to change this perception.

"As part of the pride committee and as president of PFLAG I do my best to make our community as open and welcoming and accepting of people, regardless of their sexual identity and their gender identity," said Brooks. "Unfortunately, with all that went down with the newspaper at Grand Island Northwest, we have a long way to go still."

G.I. Pride will submit its proclamation to the city again next year, said Brooks.

"Every year we plan on submitting a proclamation to the mayor's office, hoping to have the mayor sign it and recognize our event," she said.

For more information about G.I. Pride, visit grandislandpride.org.

