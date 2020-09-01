Grand Island mayor Roger Steele directed to quarantine for 14 days

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele has been directed to quarantine for 14 days due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Steele learned of his possible exposure to the virus through contact tracing.

Steele did not appear at this morning’s COVID-19 update from City Hall. Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department informed viewers that Steele has been told to quarantine.

“Mayor Steele wishes to remind everyone to follow the directions of Central District Health Department in order to protect themselves and others,” Anderson said. “Mayor Steele looks forward to speaking to you in the near future.”

The fact that Steele is quarantined illustrates “the fact that anyone of us is susceptible at any time to being exposed to COVID-19,” Anderson said.

In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Steele said he hears people saying that it’s “an individual choice whether you expose yourself to the virus and how you’re going to handle that. But actually it’s something that affects all of us.”

Steele said he has no symptoms.