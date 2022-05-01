Grand Island mayor says city employees free to engage in political process

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele says city employees have the right to endorse candidates and engage in political activities, as long as they do it outside of working hours and aren’t wearing a city uniform.

The question arose because of a current radio commercial where Police Chief Robert Falldorf expressed support for Steele’s reelection campaign.

Steele says that endorsement is completely permissible under state and federal law.

A Grand Island personnel rule says city employees may not interfere or use the influence of their office for political reasons.

“They shall not participate in any political activity during normal working hours or when otherwise engaged in the performance of official duties,” the personnel policy says. “No employee shall engage in any political activity while wearing a uniform required by the city. An employee may not represent themselves as an employee of the City while being involved in an outside political activity.”

“This, in my opinion, is not enforceable,” Steele said.

State and federal law trump the city’s personnel rules, Steele said.

Nebraska law holds that unless specifically restricted by a federal law or any other state law, no employee of the state or any political subdivision shall be prohibited from participating in political activities except during office hours or when otherwise engaged in the performance of his or her official duties.

Grand Island, like other municipal and county entities, is a political subdivision.

The state law goes on to say that “No such employee shall engage in any political activity while wearing a uniform required by the state or any political subdivision thereof.”

The city personnel guidelines that apply to political activity contradict state and federal law, Steele said.

As a lawyer, he’s trained in the importance of respecting a person’s civil rights, he said.

One of a citizen’s most fundamental rights is the right to participate in the political process, Steele said.

A city, he noted, cannot place further restrictions on voting or political activity.

He has no right as mayor, he said, to prevent a city employee from supporting another mayoral candidate.

“The only thing I can tell him is you can’t do it during working hours,” and not to wear a city uniform in support of the candidate, Steele said.

In addition, a city employee can’t be limited from saying where he works. That would prevent freedom of speech, Steele said.

“This policy goes back to the bad old days, when elected officials” might try to force city employees to vote a certain way, Steele said of the personnel rule.

Steele disagrees with two other parts of the city’s “Political Activity” personnel rule.

One passage says, “Employees in certain departments will be additionally restricted due to funding of that department through state and federal funds. Employees are urged to contact their Department Director to determine the degree of political involvement allowed.”

Asking a city employee to research where federal and state money come from would require a lot of work. And the idea of checking with a department director about political activity is ridiculous, Steele said.

“First of all, what the hell does a department director know about your freedom of speech and your right to participate in the political process?” Steele asked.

Telling a department director about one’s voting plans could lead to a scenario in which the boss tells an employee such a vote would be a bad career move.

Participating in the political process shouldn’t have a chilling effect on anyone, he said.

Falldorf recorded his radio endorsement of the mayor in Steele’s presence.

“He was in civilian clothes. He drove to the recording studio in his private vehicle. And he was not on work time,” Steele said. “I was there.”

He also went through the state law with Falldorf to make it clear that the commercial was allowed.

