Grand Island Mayor Steele running for reelection; half of county, city seats open this year

Prospective candidates should first check to make sure what ward or district they are in, as redistricting took place last year, Overstreet advised.

“We’ve had new take-home maps made, and static maps are on our website,” she said.

Boundaries for the new political subdivisions were completed Tuesday, but have not become active online yet.

This means a potential candidate will have to check a static map, which is available on the county website, instead of using other online sources.

“We currently don’t have the program turned on, where you can go to Nebraska Voter Check and put in your name or address and it’ll bring up what ward or district you’re in,” Overstreet said. “It’s not live yet because I haven’t gone through to do double-check it, and until then I’m not going to turn that software on.”

A new early voting window has been completed at the election office at Hall County Administration Building.

Early voting will start April 11 for the May 10 statewide primary election.

Overstreet encourages others to consider running for office.