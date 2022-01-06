Grand Island Mayor Steele running for reelection; half of county, city seats open this year

Candidate filing for the 2022 election has begun in Hall County.
Four Hall County Board of Commissioner seats are open this year, and half, or five, of the Grand Island City Council seats.
Mayor Roger Steele filed Wednesday for reelection. He was elected to his first four-year term in 2018.
“We’ve been able to accomplish some good things while I’ve been mayor, and there’s several things I want to continue doing,” Steele told The Independent.
Among these efforts are bringing Grand Island Police Department back to full staff, with recruiting efforts that include increasing hiring bonuses; renewal of the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act (LB840); infrastructure projects for needed new housing; and overseeing the city budget.
“Right now, there’s extra money coming from the federal government with the American Recovery Act and other infrastructure money, but that money’s not going to last forever,” he said. “I’m anticipating that inflation may become a larger problem. I’m just looking ahead, and thinking the need for fiscal discipline is just as great as ever.”
He added, “I want to make Grand Island a great place for children and families, and I want to make Grand Island a place where people will want to come home.”
Terms ending in Hall County include District 1 (held by Butch Hurst), District 3 (appointee Scott Sorensen), District 5 (Jane Richardson) and District 7 (Ron Peterson).
Also up for election are Hall County Attorney (Marty Klein), Clerk (Maria Conley), Assessor (Kristi Wold), Treasurer (Alaina Verplank), Clerk of District Court (Jennifer Poppen) and Surveyor (Scott Peters).
The Hall County sheriff position, held by Rick Conrad, is also up for election this year.
City Council terms ending this year include Ward 1 (held by Vaughn Minton), Ward 2 (Maggie Mendoza), Ward 3 (Jason Conley), Ward 4 (Mitch Nickerson) and Ward 5 (Justin Scott).
Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet explained that the deadline for incumbents to file is Feb. 15 and the deadline for new candidates is March 1.
For general election only races, deadlines are July 15 for incumbents and Aug. 1 for non-incumbents.
To run for office, a person must be a registered voter with updated voter information.
Filing for city or village positions is done at the city or village office, with the receipt brought to Hall County’s Administration Building for filing with the election office.
Prospective candidates should first check to make sure what ward or district they are in, as redistricting took place last year, Overstreet advised.
“We’ve had new take-home maps made, and static maps are on our website,” she said.
Boundaries for the new political subdivisions were completed Tuesday, but have not become active online yet.
This means a potential candidate will have to check a static map, which is available on the county website, instead of using other online sources.
“We currently don’t have the program turned on, where you can go to Nebraska Voter Check and put in your name or address and it’ll bring up what ward or district you’re in,” Overstreet said. “It’s not live yet because I haven’t gone through to do double-check it, and until then I’m not going to turn that software on.”
A new early voting window has been completed at the election office at Hall County Administration Building.
Early voting will start April 11 for the May 10 statewide primary election.
Overstreet encourages others to consider running for office.
“I hope as we’re in the filing time now that people will look around the community and if they don’t feel that they’re the person to step up and lead, they’ll encourage other people to do that because we have a lot of great leaders in this community,” Overstreet said.
For more information about running for office in Hall County, visit hallcountyne.gov.