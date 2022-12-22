Grand Island men arrested in alleged cockfighting competition

PALMER – Ten men have been charged with engaging in cockfighting after they were arrested Dec. 17 in rural Howard County.

The arrests were made shortly after 7 p.m. at 130 10th Ave. near Palmer. The cockfighting allegedly took place in a barn.

The suspects include seven men from Grand Island. Arrested were Eduardo Alcantar, 41; Jose Reyes Jimenez, 42; Ernesto Ceballos Lopez, 51; Martin Montelongo, 55; Victor Mora, 45; Jorge Rodriguez, 41, and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, 50.

Also arrested were Ruben Mess Puentes, 54, of Wood River, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, 46, of Palmer and Angel Gutierrez, 47, of Chapman.

The men have been charged in Howard County Court with dogfighting/cockfighting/bearbaiting, etc., which is a Class 3A felony.

Howard County dispatch received a 911 call regarding illegal gambling activity involving roosters in rural Howard County. "A deputy arrived on scene to investigate this report along with a Nebraska Game and Parks officer at or around 4:30 p.m.," says a news release from Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch. "Through observations and interviews a search warrant was obtained for the property."

After the search was conducted at about 7 p.m., the 10 men were arrested and the animals "were seized for illegal gambling involving pitting animals to fight against each other," the news release says. "We would like to thank the Nebraska Game and Parks, Merrick County Sheriff's Office, St. Paul Police Department and a local vet for their help during this incident."

The arrest affidavit was written by Trev Sharman of the Howard County Sheriff's Office. "As I approached the barn I observed two roosters in individual cages not with the rest of the chickens on the property. I also observed multiple out-of-county plated vehicles around the barn," he wrote.

Later in the affidavit, Sharman writes about searching the barn. With the help of other officers "we were able to locate razors that attached to the legs of the roosters, blood from the roosters fighting in a makeshift pen, one injured rooster (with lacerations to its front), a rooster with bands on its legs to attach the razors to, crates with numbers labeling the roosters in them, a bucket of bloody water and five other roosters used for fighting."

The 10 men are scheduled to appear in Howard County Court on Jan. 11.