Grand Island Public Schools said a phoned-in threat on Thursday was a hoax.

According to GIPS officials, the threat was directed towards Westridge Middle School.

Threats were reported at schools across Nebraska, including in Kearney, Hastings, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln and Omaha. The Nebraska State Patrol said the calls were similar in nature and included mention of an active shooter.

In a letter to families, Northwest School District Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the district had not received a threat.

The state patrol said its Nebraska Information Analysis Center provided a bulletin earlier this week to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls that had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont. That bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in the event the calls target Nebraska schools, which is occurring today.

"Swatting," in part, involves a call to authorities in an attempt to send a police presence to a situation where no threat exists.

The patrol said, "There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska today."

There have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of voice over internet technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves, the patrol said.

At a press conference, patrol Col. John Bolduc said, "There were similarities in the calls. That'll be part of our investigation."

He said "it is difficult but it's not impossible" to trace the calls.

"We have systems in place, resources we can access to get to the bottom of this," Buldoc said.

The patrol held the press conference with Gov. Jim Pillen and others. Watch here.

In a letter to district parents and the community, Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Matt Fisher said the Grand Island Police Department received a call "with the phony caller referencing a false threat."

"Out of due diligence, GIPD responded to our building this morning and informed us of the call and to affirm their support of our safety efforts," Fisher said in the letter. "All of our students and staff are safe. No learning has been disrupted and business is operating as usual. If you have any questions regarding school and safety precautions or need any additional support, please reach (us) through Let’s Talk."

In his letter, Edwards said "we want to reiterate that our buildings and secure, and all staff have been notified to be on alert for this situation."

Lt. Monty Lovelace with the patrol's Nebraska Information Analysis Center said "it was on our radar this week" because surrounding states handled similar calls last week.

"Seeing it in neighboring states was a key red flag" that led to the alert bulletin distributed to school partners, Lovelace said.

Buldoc said that the hoaxes were determined to be just that fairly after the calls were fielded.

"As soon as law enforcement and first responders get on scene, we're looking for signs of chaos. It was pretty easy to determine there was no threat once officers were on scene," he said, noting that after 911 operators dispatched first responders, they contacted the respective schools and were able to help determine there was no active threat.