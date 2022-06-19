Grand Island Modelers take to the skies at annual Fun Fly

Grand Island Modelers are holding their annual Fun Fly this weekend.

The remote-control aircraft club met Saturday at their flying field in Alda, at 3173 County Road 24, for an event that continues through today.

Spectators were invited to watch as aircraft of various shapes and styles took off and whizzed across the clear sky on a bright day.

For the club, Saturday began with winds at a perfect 10 to 15 mph.

The group has been around for more than 20 years, said club president Steve Blayney.

“Every year we put this Fun Fly together. We get people from Omaha and surrounding areas,” he said. “All we’re doing is getting a group of people together to spend a couple of days out here just showing off our flying skills, and enjoy the camaraderie of building and talking about planes.”

As each aircraft took off everyone gathered to watch in appreciation and applauded each pilot after for the display and a successful landing.

Blayney, a flyer himself, said half of the fun is building the plane.

“When you finally put this plane together, after you’ve spent 100 hours, weekends, all winter long, and you finally get this plane out here and you have a successful take-off, flying and landing, that’s the best feeling in the world, that first fly, getting it under you and realizing what you’ve done,” he said.

Ryon Lockhart, of Alliance, showed his handmade, four-engine replica bomber, with a shining aluminum exterior and authentic period details, such as a ball turret underneath. It was constructed over four years from the plane’s original plans, said Lockhart.

“On the plans are all the drawings, so I traced out every component in this airplane and I cut them all on my bandsaw by hand and glued it together,” he said.

Each of the exterior’s aluminum panels, complete with riveting, is cut individually and takes about an hour. The interior frame is wood.

The model aircraft weighs 54 pounds, and has bomb-bay doors, a retractable landing gear, and four three-blade propellers. Its wingspan is 125 inches.

It flies beautifully, said Lockhart.

Rather than bolts or latches, it uses magnets for its access panels.

“The reason you don’t see any other planes like this is because they don’t last very long,” he said. “You have to tune them all the time and you’re adjusting things all the time. I made it easy to adjust everything so it’s not even an issue.”

Lee Machmuller, of Grand Island, brought to the Fun Fly his Carden Yak-54.

“I put the whole thing together, put everything in it, motor and all the electronics,” he said.

It was the first time in two years Machmuller has been able to take one his planes out to fly, as he has been battling lung cancer, he explained.

“I brought this one out because I knew it was just fun to fly and it would handle what breeze that we’ve got,” he said. “It’s a good flyer and I just have a lot of fun doing it.”

By noon, he had already flown three times, to his great enjoyment.

An enthusiast, Machmuller has been flying model aircraft for more than 30 years.

“Some people have too many golf clubs, my wife tells me I’ve got too many planes,” he joked. “I’ve got as many in my garage as what’s out here now, and I’ve got some in the house.”

Participation for the event is unfortunately “way down,” said Blayney.

“We used to have twice this many people. There’d be rows of cars,” he said. “A lot of people who do this are getting older, and we’re losing a lot of the older people and we’re not getting the young people in. We’d love to see younger people get involved.”

Drones have not been a gateway to model airplanes he’d hoped, said Blayney.

“They don’t want to come out here and do this,” he said. “They just want to goof off, which, I don’t blame them, it’s what they bought them for.”

For more information, visit www.gimodelers.club.